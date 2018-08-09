Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6985536201533 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ARNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

