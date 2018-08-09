Archrock (AROC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archrock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.54.

Archrock stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $939.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently -265.00%.

In other Archrock news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 668,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 122,410 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 373,219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Archrock by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 76,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

