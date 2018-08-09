Aqua America (WTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Aqua America traded up $0.15, hitting $37.36, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 10,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.42. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $211.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Aqua America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aqua America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aqua America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Aqua America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 44,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

