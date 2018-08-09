AptarGroup (ATR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AptarGroup earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0006023319234 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of AptarGroup opened at $102.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.02 million. sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $977,276.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,690.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $2,558,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,267,044.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,325 shares of company stock worth $7,820,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

