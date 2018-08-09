Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.75 EPS.

AAOI opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $763.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

