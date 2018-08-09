Applied Materials (AMAT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials opened at $50.18 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Applied Materials by 32.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 325,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 80,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 69,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

