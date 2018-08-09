Apple (AAPL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.46.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,027.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $209.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. analysts expect that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,857 shares of company stock worth $19,222,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

