Appian’s (APPN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a report released on Sunday. Barclays currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of Appian opened at $33.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 0.30. Appian has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 25,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $160,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.