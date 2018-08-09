Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 72.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 18.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Apogee Enterprises opened at $49.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $52.35.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.46 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

