Aperio Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $132,375.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

