Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,960 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $192,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,555,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $165,381,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,364 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $142,172,000 after acquiring an additional 303,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,889,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands opened at $68.66 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

