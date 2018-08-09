Apache Co. (APA) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Apache worth $55,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after buying an additional 319,645 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 293,854 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Apache by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 238,843 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

NYSE APA opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

