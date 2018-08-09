Apache (APA) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Shares of Apache opened at $46.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.21, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Apache has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.57%. analysts predict that Apache will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Apache by 76.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Apache by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Apache by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,896,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 82,128 shares during the period.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

