Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Reduced by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL cut its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in AON were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,992,000 after buying an additional 1,436,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,124,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,288,000 after buying an additional 178,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,296,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,808,000 after buying an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AON by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,598,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,441,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

In other AON news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

