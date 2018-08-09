Aon PLC (AON) Director Jeffrey C. Campbell Buys 5,550 Shares

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.41. 16,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,063. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AON by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,814,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AON by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,417 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,721,000 after purchasing an additional 485,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 381.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 386,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

