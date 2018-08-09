ANSYS (ANSS) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ANSYS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised ANSYS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.45.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS traded down $0.87, reaching $172.00, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 12,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,444. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,088. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 9.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 310,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.