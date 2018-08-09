ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH opened at $10.52 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.11. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 112.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,974,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301,081 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

