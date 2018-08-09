ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-5.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $774.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $74.70.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 0.01%. research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
