ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-5.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $774.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 0.01%. research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $82.00 price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $2,383,249.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

