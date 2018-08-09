ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock updated its FY18 guidance to $4.80-5.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 38,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $2,383,249.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

