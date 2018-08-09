Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $99.53 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $102.48 to $96.28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.