Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,948. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

