Analyzing TrovaGene (TROV) and Cellectis (CLLS)

TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get TrovaGene alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TrovaGene and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 2 5 0 2.71

TrovaGene presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,295.06%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Cellectis.

Risk and Volatility

TrovaGene has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -2,970.66% -188.93% -108.65% Cellectis -281.38% -25.46% -22.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrovaGene and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $500,000.00 8.02 -$24.90 million ($6.48) -0.13 Cellectis $33.72 million 34.58 -$99.36 million ($2.78) -10.08

TrovaGene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectis beats TrovaGene on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The company's products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-ALL. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a partnership agreement with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.