Analyzing Synchrony Financial (SYF) & Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Synchrony Financial pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 8 11 0 2.58 Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.06, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Harvest Capital Credit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.70 billion 1.33 $1.94 billion $2.62 11.47 Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.78 $1.63 million $1.28 8.63

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Harvest Capital Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 13.39% 16.96% 2.54% Harvest Capital Credit 7.70% 9.62% 6.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Harvest Capital Credit on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

