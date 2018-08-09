Analyzing Square (SQ) & ServiceNow (NOW)

Square (NYSE: SQ) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Square alerts:

52.2% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Square has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $2.21 billion 12.82 -$62.81 million ($0.10) -708.20 ServiceNow $1.93 billion 17.01 -$149.13 million ($1.05) -177.27

Square has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceNow. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Square and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square -2.30% -3.18% -1.06% ServiceNow -4.16% -8.12% -1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Square and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 3 13 18 0 2.44 ServiceNow 0 3 26 1 2.93

Square presently has a consensus price target of $60.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.00%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $195.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Square.

Summary

Square beats ServiceNow on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; and security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.