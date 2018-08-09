Analyzing PLDT (PHI) and Telstra (TLSYY)

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PLDT alerts:

This table compares PLDT and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.17 billion 1.77 $264.74 million $2.53 10.26 Telstra $19.61 billion 1.26 $2.93 billion $1.23 8.46

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. Telstra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 9.63% 24.46% 6.16% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PLDT and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 1 4 2 0 2.14 Telstra 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. PLDT pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telstra pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

PLDT beats Telstra on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. It also operates as a content provider; develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops financial technology solutions; provides insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2017, this segment served 58,531,262 wireless subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. This segment also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,663,210 fixed line subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. The company conducts its operations through Telstra Retail, Global Enterprise and Services, Telstra Wholesale, and Telstra Operations segments. It offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol television, and digital content; online self-service capabilities, such as browsing, buying, billing, and service requests; and sales and contract management services. The company also operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network; and develops industry vertical solutions. In addition, it provides product management services for advanced technology solutions and services comprising data and Internet protocol networks; and network application and service products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services. Further, the company offers a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and associated support systems. Additionally, it provides Telstra Smart Home, which together with the Telstra Smart Home App combines and connects a range of home devices, including lights, motion sensors, cameras, and smart plugs; and Telstra Health software that enables healthcare providers to better connect with their patients and each other to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of the health, aged and community care, and disability sectors. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.