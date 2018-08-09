Analyzing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Metro Bank (MBNKF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Metro Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.48 $11.05 billion $0.71 8.61 Metro Bank $344.86 million 9.95 N/A N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.35% 6.56% 0.36% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; derivatives, securitization, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment to beneficiaries. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt/equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

