Analyzing Integra Lifesciences (IART) and Amedica (AMDA)

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) and Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Amedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra Lifesciences 5.10% 17.43% 6.09% Amedica -118.97% -137.30% -64.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integra Lifesciences and Amedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra Lifesciences 1 9 4 0 2.21 Amedica 0 2 0 0 2.00

Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $60.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than Amedica.

Volatility & Risk

Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedica has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integra Lifesciences and Amedica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra Lifesciences $1.19 billion 4.45 $64.74 million $1.94 32.05 Amedica $11.22 million 0.18 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Amedica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Amedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amedica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Amedica on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand. It also provides a line of non-silicon nitride spinal fixation products to address spinal deformity and degenerative conditions. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through a network of independent sales distributors, as well original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Amedica Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

