Analyzing Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) and BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR)

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) and BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of BLUCORA INC Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit 7.70% 9.62% 6.17% BLUCORA INC Common Stock 13.31% 14.82% 8.47%

Dividends

Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. BLUCORA INC Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harvest Capital Credit and BLUCORA INC Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvest Capital Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 BLUCORA INC Common Stock 0 2 4 0 2.67

Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a consensus target price of $37.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BLUCORA INC Common Stock is more favorable than Harvest Capital Credit.

Risk & Volatility

Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvest Capital Credit and BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit $18.70 million 3.86 $1.63 million $1.28 8.82 BLUCORA INC Common Stock $509.56 million 3.27 $27.03 million $1.22 28.69

BLUCORA INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit. Harvest Capital Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BLUCORA INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BLUCORA INC Common Stock beats Harvest Capital Credit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

