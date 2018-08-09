Analyzing Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) & Polar Power (POLA)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ: ESIO) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electro Scientific Industries presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.75%. Polar Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.88%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 35.60% 47.09% 32.30% Polar Power -11.79% -7.27% -6.90%

Risk & Volatility

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.07 $116.22 million $2.68 8.35 Polar Power $14.42 million 4.50 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -80.00

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electro Scientific Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Polar Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

