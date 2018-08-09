Analyzing Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) and Verisign (VRSN)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Verisign, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cognizant Technology Solutions
|0
|4
|19
|1
|2.88
|Verisign
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.75
Insider & Institutional Ownership
87.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verisign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisign has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Verisign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cognizant Technology Solutions
|9.37%
|21.66%
|15.72%
|Verisign
|40.38%
|-37.20%
|17.81%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Verisign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cognizant Technology Solutions
|$14.81 billion
|3.09
|$1.50 billion
|$3.53
|22.12
|Verisign
|$1.17 billion
|15.94
|$457.24 million
|$3.68
|41.39
Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Verisign. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisign does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Verisign on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
About Verisign
VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
