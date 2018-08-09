Analyzing Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) & Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE: BLX) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Santander 0 0 3 0 3.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.52%. Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $244.58 million 3.87 $81.99 million $2.08 11.55 Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.59 $7.48 billion $0.52 10.44

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 29.16% 7.39% 1.25% Banco Santander 13.97% 7.55% 0.56%

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats Banco Santander on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

