Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hilton Food Group (HFG)

7/31/2018 – Hilton Food Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/19/2018 – Hilton Food Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/19/2018 – Hilton Food Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/19/2018 – Hilton Food Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating.

7/2/2018 – Hilton Food Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/15/2018 – Hilton Food Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.43) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.65).

In related news, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.17), for a total transaction of £473,431 ($612,855.66).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

