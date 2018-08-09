Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Control4 (CTRL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL):

8/6/2018 – Control4 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2018 – Control4 was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Control4 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Jun Q Beat with GM & OM expansion, a testament to the building brand of CTRL, in our view. F2H18 guidance in line with prior implied F2H18 guidance, which is likely conservative. Intercom Anywhere signals CTRL is beginning to transcend the entertainment- focused vs. security-focused segmentation, in our view. Strong business performance and addition of former AMZN Alexa exec gives us increased confidence in our long-term DCF-based 12-month PT of $36.””

7/24/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

7/10/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/4/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

6/26/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/13/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2018 – Control4 is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Control4 opened at $31.76 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Control4 Corp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $864.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Control4 news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 10,384 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $261,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,261.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $25,122.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,749 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Control4 by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

