Analysts Set Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YOGA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yogaworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Yogaworks in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yogaworks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Yogaworks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YOGA opened at $1.95 on Monday. Yogaworks has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. equities analysts forecast that Yogaworks will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

