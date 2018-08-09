Analysts Set TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS) PT at $327.00

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.12).

TIFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.79) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 329 ($4.26) to GBX 330 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON TIFS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.47). 69,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 227 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

