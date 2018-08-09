Analysts Set First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) PT at $43.67

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock opened at $40.92 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $578.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.34%. equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock news, Director Mary Westerhold bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,653.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,596 shares of company stock worth $266,679. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

