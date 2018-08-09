Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Price Target at $123.33

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.98. 48,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Copa has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). Copa had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Copa will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

