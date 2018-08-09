Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $791.02 Million

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report sales of $791.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.80 million and the lowest is $768.00 million. M.D.C. posted sales of $603.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.27 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.67. 15,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,212. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 375.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,482,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 1,171,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,731,000 after buying an additional 983,355 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,821,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2,867.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 210,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

