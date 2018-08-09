Analysts Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 369.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 433,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,307,777.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,924,615 shares of company stock valued at $22,552,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.10, hitting $11.05, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -45.80, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

