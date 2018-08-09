Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. Hallmark Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 123 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services traded down $0.05, hitting $10.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,042. The company has a market cap of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $96.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $183,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 475,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, ZPR Investment Management increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.