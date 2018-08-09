Analysts Expect Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Shares of Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Enduro Royalty Trust an industry rank of 123 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enduro Royalty Trust stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Enduro Royalty Trust worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NDRO opened at $3.50 on Monday. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Enduro Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.22% and a return on equity of 47.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Enduro Royalty Trust will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. Enduro Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

