Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.78 million to $80.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $43.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $304.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.53 million to $320.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $376.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $77.73. 168,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $78.84.

In related news, VP Kirk J. Flittie sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $266,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 72.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 25.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

