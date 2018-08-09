Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 9th (ADS, CNC, DLR, EV, FBHS, FDS, FEYE, GRPN, HRL, MTZ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 9th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organic growth at Alliance Data remained a key strength, indicated by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne and Epsilon segments should consistently drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, reducing net deferred tax liabilities and future cash tax, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow. For 2018, core EPS is expected between $22.50 and $23 on $8.2 billion revenues. The company has seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates move north in the last 30 days. However, rising debt level driving higher interest expenses, higher operating expenses eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centene’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in the past year. The company has been performing really well on the back of higher revenues, primarily driven by growth in the Health Insurance Marketplace business in 2018, strategic acquisitions, expansions and new programs across many of the states in 2017 and 2018 as well as the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in 2018. It has raised its 2018 guidance after solid performance in the second quarter. The company has seen substantial inorganic growth in the last five years. However, rising expenses continue to weigh on its margins. Rising debt burden also remains a concern for the company.”

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s second-quarter 2018 core FFO per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operating revenues marked an impressive 33.4% year-over-year rise. Also, Digital Realty raised its 2018 core FFO per share outlook. Notably, solid fundamentals of the data-center market offer scope to the company to ride on the growth curve through accretive acquisitions and development efforts. The company also focuses on maintaining an investment grade balance sheet, enjoys ample liquidity and has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. Nevertheless, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to continue in the upcoming period. Moreover, the company has a substantial debt burden and hence rate hike adds to its woes.”

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton Vance have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters. Further, its earnings estimate has remained stable ahead of its third quarter fiscal 2018 results. While revenue growth is expected to continue, mainly driven by steadily improving assets under management (AUM), mounting expenses will likely hurt its bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, high debt levels might limit the company’s flexibility in terms of procuring additional finance.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Since the release of second-quarter 2018 results, Fortune Brands' shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, initiatives to launch new products, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policy in the long run. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and revenues grew 8.7% and 4.7% respectively. For 2018, the company anticipates gaining from roughly 5-7% growth in the U.S. home products market and 5-6% rise in global market. It anticipates earnings per share to be within $3.62-$3.72 range, higher than the earlier forecast of $3.58-$3.70. Sales are predicted to grow 6-7%, with healthy growth in Doors, Plumbing and Security segments. However, rising costs and expenses and huge debt levels can be detrimental to the company's financials. Also, the stock currently appear over-valued compared with the industry.”

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FactSet is one of the leading providers of integrated data-related products and services to the investment community. It looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments are appreciable. The company has outperformed the industry’s growth in the past year. Despite such tailwinds, FactSet continues to face stiff competition from other players providing financial market data, analytics and related services, in the market. Pricing pressure is a major concern. While multiple acquisitions increase the company’s exposure to integration risks, global presence makes it vulnerable to foreign currency risk. A debt-laden balance sheet is another major concern.”

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FireEye’s second-quarter results benefited from its Network and Email Security products and revamped pricing policy. The company’s turnaround efforts such as product refreshes, acquisitions and cost optimization are paying off, as reflected in the company’s improving top and bottom lines performance for the past few quarters. Going ahead, a healthy security market, strong product lineup, deal wins and investment plans should boost results in the long run. Additionally, although a shift from product-based to subscription-based business model will have a negative impact on FireEye’s near-term results, we believe that it will lead to more stable revenues in the long run. Nonetheless, shorter-length contracts remain a concern. Though these generally generate higher margins compared with three-year contracts, they adversely impact near-term top-line growth. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Groupon reported disappointing second-quarter results. The company has been trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market. The transition to high margined local services market is hurting revenues. Additionally, the recent lawsuit from IBM is likely to hurt margins in the near term. However, growth in international goods billings is a positive. Moreover focus on EBITDA and gross profit growth bode well. The fact that the financial outlook remains unchanged despite IBM litigation woes reinforces promise. Further, Groupon’s proper mix of products along with accelerating consumer activities is a key catalyst. The company’s partnership with Grubhub and ParkWhiz along with ongoing brand awareness programs is anticipated to boost revenues. These deals are helping the company to enhance its product features, adding functionality to the application and enriching user experience.”

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “While Hormel Foods has surpassed the industry in the past three months, these trends may reverse in the near term. Well, Turkey market challenges have been troubling the company for the past few quarters. In the fiscal second quarter, revenues and gross profit of the Hormel Foods’ Jennie-O Turkey store segment dipped 4% and 34%, respectively. Also, flared up freight expenses and elevated advertising costs weighed over the segment’s bottom line in the quarter. The company stated that surge in fuel prices and scarcity of trucks will continue to escalate freight costs until 2019. Nonetheless, sturdier demand for on-trend brands and ongoing marketing moves should offset these negatives to some extent. Hormel Foods also expects that successful integration of the latest acquisitions and reduced corporate taxes will to strengthen its competency, going forward. However, estimates have declined lately, ahead earnings.”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues lagged the same. Adjusted earnings grew 1% but revenues declined 14% year over year. The improved earnings are attributable to reduced costs and higher margins in the Oil & Gas segment, despite reporting lower revenues on project delays. Apart from reporting record backlog, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved both sequentially and year over year, given solid performance by Oil & Gas, and Communications segments. MasTec’s increased 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and EPS is also encouraging. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and strong pipeline business in the Oil & Gas segment continue to be major growth catalysts. MasTec outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates have moved north over the past seven days.”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflected lower provisions, partially offset by fall in revenues and higher expenses. The company remains well poised to benefit from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses. Though, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling large number of student loans, its inorganic growth strategies of diversifying product offerings and boosting overall business encourage us.”

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Regal Beloit’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s adjusted earnings in second-quarter 2018 came in at $1.60 per share, 24% higher than the year-ago tally. Also, top-line results improved 5.7% year over year on an organic basis. The company expects that solid segmental performance and acquisition benefits will continue to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. On the other hand, stronger volumes, improved productivity, incremental pricing and ongoing simplification efforts will likely boost the company’s profitability in the quarters ahead. However, rising cost of sales remains a major cause of concern for Regal Beloit. The company is currently facing price inflation on both aluminum and steel on account of newly imposed tariffs. Also, headwinds like high customer concentration risks and cyclical nature of business might dent near-term results of the company.”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have not only declined in the past three months but also underperformed the industry. This may be attributed to dismal fiscal 2018 view following the company’s third-quarter results, wherein top line came in line but bottom line missed the consensus mark. Further, soft comps performance also hurt investor sentiment. Moreover, contraction in gross margin continues to pose a threat as management expects margins to decline further. Nevertheless, Sally Beauty is adopting several initiatives to put itself on growth trajectory. It is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018. Also, Sally beauty has been undertaking acquisitions, the latest being H. Chalut Ltée that will help expand its reach to Quebec.”

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of TCF Financial have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 earnings witnessed top-line strength. Furthermore, margin pressure seems to be easing. The quarter also witnessed continued rise in loans and deposits, along with lower provisions. The company’s increasing loans and strong deposit mix will likely continue to aid profitability. Also, it has been benefiting from improving credit quality in consumer real estate portfolio and has witnessed enhanced profitability ratios as well, which keeps us encouraged. However, TCF Financial’s revenues continue to be hurt by the persistently declining banking fees over the last few years. Nevertheless, its several ongoing initiatives, including digital strategy, remains a tailwind.”

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s shares have underperformed its industry’s growth in the past year. However, its solid fundamentals are likely to help the shares retain its performance going forward. The company has been consistently witnessing consistent growth in its revenue base, driven by solid Acute Care and Behavioral Health platforms as well as inorganic growth. Acquisitions have also played an instrumental role in building Universal Health’s growth trajectory. The company has been constantly deploying capital among its shareholders in order to enhance their value. However, it is exposed to integration risks due to several buyouts and rising expenses over the years. The expenses have been escalating since 2013, which weigh on the company’s margins. Shortage of nurses also remain a key concern.”

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

