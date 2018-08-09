Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.76 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 883,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

