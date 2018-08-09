Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. Huntsman reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Shares of Huntsman traded down $0.05, reaching $32.64, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 92,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $1,094,232.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 383.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

