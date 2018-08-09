Analysts Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $1.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 million to $2.13 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.03 million to $4.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,387.53%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,716 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,655,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,476 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,371.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 398,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 873.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 303,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

