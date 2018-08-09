Analysts Anticipate DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) to report sales of $111.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.70 million and the lowest is $108.45 million. DCT Industrial Trust posted sales of $105.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $444.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.94 million to $451.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $482.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $489.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DCT Industrial Trust.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 489,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in DCT Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

Earnings History and Estimates for DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT)

