AmsterdamCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $441.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $79,525.00 and approximately $441.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.