Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CVS Health by 7,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,871,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after buying an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 2,720,334 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,735,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

