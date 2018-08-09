Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,633,000 after buying an additional 125,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $196.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.31 and a 52-week high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $265,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

